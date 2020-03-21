UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $310.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will post sales of $310.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for UDR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $316.66 million and the lowest is $302.00 million. UDR posted sales of $267.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover UDR.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $302.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.49 million. UDR had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 16.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UDR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.69.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.69. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 51.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.50. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $31.46 and a fifty-two week high of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.87%.

In related news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $2,008,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 400,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,118,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,113.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,983,000. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in UDR during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in UDR by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 102,266 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in UDR by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 136,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in UDR by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,718,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,004,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in UDR by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 245,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,899,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

Read More: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UDR (UDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.