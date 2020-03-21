UGAS Hits Market Capitalization of $2.24 Million (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. UGAS has a total market capitalization of $2.24 million and $1.67 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UGAS token can currently be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Bgogo. During the last seven days, UGAS has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UGAS alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00054724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000611 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.35 or 0.04385138 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00070479 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00038494 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016161 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00012106 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003778 BTC.

UGAS Token Profile

UGAS is a token. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io.

UGAS Token Trading

UGAS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Bgogo and Huobi Korea. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UGAS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UGAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UGAS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.