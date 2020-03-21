UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.40.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on UGI from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of UGI in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 4.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 157,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in UGI in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in UGI in the third quarter valued at about $477,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $641,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 744.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 119,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after buying an additional 105,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.
UGI stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.12. UGI has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $56.49.
UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that UGI will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 57.02%.
About UGI
UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.
Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.