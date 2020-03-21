Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ULTA opened at $148.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $260.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.81. Ulta Beauty Inc has a fifty-two week low of $124.05 and a fifty-two week high of $368.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ULTA has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $317.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.50.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

