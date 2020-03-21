Ultimate Secure Cash 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $205.00 (USC)

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 21st. In the last week, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. Ultimate Secure Cash has a total market capitalization of $139,876.44 and approximately $205.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ultimate Secure Cash Profile

Ultimate Secure Cash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official website is ultimatesecurecash.info. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care.

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Trading

Ultimate Secure Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultimate Secure Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

