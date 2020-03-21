Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) Price Hits $0.0144 on Top Exchanges

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Ultimate Secure Cash has a total market cap of $148,647.61 and $211.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Profile

Ultimate Secure Cash (CRYPTO:USC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official website is ultimatesecurecash.info. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care.

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Trading

Ultimate Secure Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultimate Secure Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

