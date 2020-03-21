Ultra (UOS) Trading 9.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $6.72 million and $42,961.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can currently be bought for about $0.0288 or 0.00000467 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,171.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $216.93 or 0.03514956 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002994 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00665248 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00064240 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005894 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00012214 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,822,638 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

Ultra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

