Unification (UND) Price Tops $0.0194 on Exchanges

Unification (CURRENCY:UND) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last seven days, Unification has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar. One Unification token can currently be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000312 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, IDEX and DigiFinex. Unification has a total market capitalization of $874,001.76 and $47,816.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Unification

Unification’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,939,453 tokens. Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND. Unification’s official website is unification.com.

Unification Token Trading

Unification can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unification directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unification should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unification using one of the exchanges listed above.

