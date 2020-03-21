Unify (UNIFY) Price Hits $0.0036

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. Unify has a market cap of $66,146.74 and approximately $2,735.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unify coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, Unify has traded 23.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Unify

Unify (UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Unify is www.unify.today. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Unify Coin Trading

Unify can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Mercatox and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

