Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Union Bankshares in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Shares of Union Bankshares stock opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.72. Union Bankshares has a 12-month low of $19.63 and a 12-month high of $40.20.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.70 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AUB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Bankshares by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Union Bankshares by 460.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $219,000.

About Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.