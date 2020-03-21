United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,069,703 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 31,599 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.30% of United Community Financial worth $24,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in United Community Financial during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in United Community Financial by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,254 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in United Community Financial by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,461 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in United Community Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UCFC remained flat at $$10.93 on Friday. 848,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,310. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.06. The company has a market cap of $525.86 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.54. United Community Financial Corp has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $12.81.

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. United Community Financial had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 12.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Community Financial Corp will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. United Community Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

