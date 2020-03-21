United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,006 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,520 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of United Rentals worth $12,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,999,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in United Rentals by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 33,091 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 229.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 26,196 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $70.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.21 and a 200-day moving average of $140.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.44. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $170.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shiv Singh purchased 600 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.53 per share, with a total value of $53,118.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,421.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

