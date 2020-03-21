United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.30.

USM has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on United States Cellular from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd.

NYSE:USM opened at $28.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.88. United States Cellular has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $51.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.60. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.65.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that United States Cellular will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 261.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,517 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,000. 17.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

