Universa Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last week, Universa has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. One Universa token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, Ethfinex, Cobinhood and Livecoin. Universa has a market cap of $2.69 million and $510.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $170.39 or 0.02735565 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00194824 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00040681 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00036343 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Universa Token Profile

Universa was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News. Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN. The official website for Universa is universablockchain.com. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Livecoin, Cobinhood and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

