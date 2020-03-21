Universa (UTNP) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Universa has a total market cap of $2.88 million and $2,460.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Universa has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Universa token can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Livecoin, Ethfinex and Cobinhood.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016762 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.19 or 0.02696952 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00194185 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00040933 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00035995 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Universa

Universa was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN. The official website for Universa is universablockchain.com. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News.

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Livecoin, CoinBene and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

