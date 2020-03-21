UnlimitedIP Market Capitalization Achieves $4.04 Million (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 21st. UnlimitedIP has a total market cap of $4.04 million and $264,163.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnlimitedIP token can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, LBank, BigONE and OTCBTC. Over the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UnlimitedIP alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015748 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.72 or 0.02873874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00193895 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00040769 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00036494 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000181 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Token Profile

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,236,152,840 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io.

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, LBank, BigONE, Allcoin and HADAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UnlimitedIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnlimitedIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.