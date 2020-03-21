Unobtanium Price Down 0.4% This Week (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. In the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Unobtanium coin can currently be purchased for $41.47 or 0.00671008 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, C-CEX, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. Unobtanium has a total market cap of $8.37 million and approximately $1,295.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,180.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $220.79 or 0.03572321 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00019095 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000591 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Unobtanium

UNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 201,874 coins. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno.

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Bleutrade, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unobtanium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

