Uptrennd Reaches Market Capitalization of $212,743.21 (1UP)

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Uptrennd has a total market capitalization of $212,743.21 and $31,559.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Uptrennd has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Uptrennd token can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Altilly.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $196.83 or 0.03146734 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00017108 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016030 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Uptrennd Token Profile

Uptrennd is a token. Uptrennd’s total supply is 998,687,526 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,149,706 tokens. Uptrennd’s official website is www.uptrennd.com. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Uptrennd Token Trading

Uptrennd can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Altilly. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uptrennd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uptrennd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

