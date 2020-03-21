Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) vs. Agent Information Software (NASDAQ:AIFS) Critical Review

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) and Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Upwork and Agent Information Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upwork -4.99% -5.89% -3.43% Agent Information Software N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Upwork and Agent Information Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upwork $300.56 million 2.35 -$16.66 million ($0.15) -41.27 Agent Information Software $5.15 million 1.47 $510,000.00 N/A N/A

Agent Information Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Upwork.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Upwork and Agent Information Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upwork 0 2 5 0 2.71 Agent Information Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Upwork currently has a consensus target price of $14.13, suggesting a potential upside of 128.19%. Given Upwork’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Upwork is more favorable than Agent Information Software.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.0% of Upwork shares are held by institutional investors. 40.8% of Upwork shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Upwork beats Agent Information Software on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc. operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development. Its platform also enables clients to streamline workflows, such as talent sourcing, outreach, and contracting. In addition, the company's platform offers access to various functionalities for remote engagements with freelancers comprising communication and collaboration, time tracking, invoicing, and payment. Further, its marketplace offerings include Upwork Standard, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll, as well as managed and Internet escrow agency services. The company has opeations in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Agent Information Software Company Profile

Agent Information Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and services used to create, manage, publish, and access information content through Internet/Web. The company offers its software products and services to customers in the library community market in the United States and Canada. Agent Information Software, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Ontario, California.

