Uquid Coin (UQC) Price Tops $0.39 on Top Exchanges

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 21st. In the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 51.4% higher against the US dollar. One Uquid Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00006223 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, OOOBTC, TOPBTC and Livecoin. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $3.86 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00054497 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000616 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $270.69 or 0.04360230 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00069518 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00038485 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016062 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011879 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Uquid Coin Token Profile

UQC is a token. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin.

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, OOOBTC, CoinExchange, TOPBTC, IDAX, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.