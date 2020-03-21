US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.92 Billion

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2020 // No Comments

Wall Street brokerages forecast that US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) will post sales of $6.92 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.98 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.87 billion. US Foods posted sales of $6.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year sales of $29.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.13 billion to $29.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $30.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.69 billion to $31.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. US Foods had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on USFD. ValuEngine lowered shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dean Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 24,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. US Foods has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $43.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Foods (USFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for US Foods (NYSE:USFD)

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply