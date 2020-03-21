US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.92 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) will post sales of $6.92 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.98 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.87 billion. US Foods posted sales of $6.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year sales of $29.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.13 billion to $29.71 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $30.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.69 billion to $31.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover US Foods.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. US Foods had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on USFD. ValuEngine lowered shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dean Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 24,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. US Foods has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $43.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Foods (USFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.