USD Coin Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00016283 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Coinsuper, Crex24 and CoinEx. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. USD Coin has a total market cap of $663.72 million and $981.57 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.62 or 0.02132989 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00080012 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USDC is a token. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 669,690,447 tokens and its circulating supply is 665,640,605 tokens. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog.

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Hotbit, Korbit, Poloniex, LATOKEN, Kucoin, OKEx, CPDAX, CoinEx, FCoin, Coinsuper, Crex24 and Coinbase Pro. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

