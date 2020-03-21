USDK 1-Day Volume Hits $31.55 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One USDK token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00016327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKCoin, OKEx and Coinall. Over the last week, USDK has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. USDK has a market cap of $28.60 million and $31.55 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.83 or 0.02642611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00193544 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00040500 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00035861 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000181 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About USDK

USDK’s genesis date was June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink.

USDK Token Trading

USDK can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, OKCoin and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

