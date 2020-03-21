USDQ (USDQ) Trading 3.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. USDQ has a market capitalization of $5.44 million and approximately $1,756.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDQ token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00016023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. Over the last week, USDQ has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004804 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00036111 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00361166 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001073 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002316 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00014404 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005004 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

USDQ Profile

USDQ is a token. Its launch date was May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,504,319 tokens. USDQ’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund. USDQ’s official message board is blog.platinum.fund. USDQ’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USDQ

USDQ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

