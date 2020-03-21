USDX (USDX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,485.00

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. USDX has a market cap of $701,609.47 and $1,485.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00002995 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USDX has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Storeum (STO) traded down 56% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007251 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000508 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005357 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000036 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 84.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000189 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000122 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,765,121 coins. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash.

USDX Coin Trading

USDX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

