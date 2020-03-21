Utrust (UTK) Trading 18% Higher Over Last Week

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. During the last week, Utrust has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar. Utrust has a total market cap of $3.56 million and $1.36 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, HitBTC and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016155 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.69 or 0.02727529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00194777 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00040633 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00036363 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Utrust Profile

Utrust’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/@UTRUST. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Utrust

Utrust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi, Ethfinex, OKEx, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

