V-ID Market Capitalization Achieves $3.07 Million (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. During the last week, V-ID has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. V-ID has a total market capitalization of $3.07 million and approximately $264,220.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. One V-ID token can currently be bought for about $0.0648 or 0.00001058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00054862 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000613 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.47 or 0.04318726 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00070206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00038090 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006232 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016289 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00012161 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003785 BTC.

About V-ID

V-ID is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 58,862,573 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,410,062 tokens. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org. The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain.

Buying and Selling V-ID

V-ID can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

