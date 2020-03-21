Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 61.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,862 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.13% of Vail Resorts worth $12,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $268.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.64.

MTN stock opened at $145.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $255.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $924.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.06 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.25%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

