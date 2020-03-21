Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 14,300 Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.53% of DWS Municipal Income Trust worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 136.8% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 225,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 130,067 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $396,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 39,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 60,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the period. 23.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KTF traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.56. 300,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,163. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

