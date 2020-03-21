Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires New Holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Macquarie Infrastructure as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,595,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,347,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 861,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,903,000 after purchasing an additional 30,403 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,104 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,509,000 after purchasing an additional 17,837 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after purchasing an additional 46,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 172,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 19,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

MIC has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Macquarie Infrastructure to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.29.

MIC traded down $4.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,325,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,024. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.93. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.37. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.50 million. Macquarie Infrastructure had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 9.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure Corp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.35%. Macquarie Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Macquarie Infrastructure Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

