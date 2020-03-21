Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 4,065 Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.07% of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GWPH traded down $4.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.89. The company had a trading volume of 620,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,556. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.80 and a beta of 2.12. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 1 year low of $67.98 and a 1 year high of $196.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.92 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1528.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cabot Brown sold 3,576 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $30,682.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $173,590.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 3,876 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $35,542.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,853.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,523,304 shares of company stock worth $12,684,148. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GWPH shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.54.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

