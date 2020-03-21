Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 47,380 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 812.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,380 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PPL by 4,606.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 17,918 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in PPL by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 42,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PPL by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 22,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at $829,000. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PPL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.36.

Shares of PPL stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.67. 15,116,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,796,396. PPL Corp has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $36.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.71.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. PPL had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

In related news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,373.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

