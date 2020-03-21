Van ECK Associates Corp Buys New Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Xcel Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 74,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $3,173,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL stock traded down $7.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.63. 9,124,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,138,018. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.71 and its 200-day moving average is $64.41. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $50.03 and a 52 week high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Cfra upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

