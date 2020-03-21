Van ECK Associates Corp Buys Shares of 24,079 Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 562.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 10,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $758,635.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,400.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $271,068.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,916.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,203 shares of company stock worth $1,865,255. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PGR traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.28. 6,943,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,953,438. Progressive Corp has a 12-month low of $65.19 and a 12-month high of $84.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.56 and a 200 day moving average of $75.01. The firm has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PGR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.44.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

