Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 161.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,810 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,831,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $417,655,000 after purchasing an additional 765,669 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 1,860,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,388,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $12,003,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 727,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,472,000 after purchasing an additional 227,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EPD. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.56. 27,734,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,732,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.95. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $107,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,943,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,079,850.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.62 per share, for a total transaction of $5,124,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,113,700 shares of company stock worth $26,612,360 in the last quarter. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

