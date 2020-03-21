Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,425 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.17% of Warrior Met Coal worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter.

Warrior Met Coal stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.83. 1,510,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,513. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average of $19.98. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a 1-year low of $11.39 and a 1-year high of $33.49. The company has a market capitalization of $664.59 million, a PE ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.65.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HCC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark began coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.43.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

