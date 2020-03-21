Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.88 Million Position in Auryn Resources Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Auryn Resources Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,299,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,969 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.36% of Auryn Resources worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of Auryn Resources stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $0.79. 179,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,395. Auryn Resources Inc has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $1.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Auryn Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 20th.

Auryn Resources Company Profile

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

