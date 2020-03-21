Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 57.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 351.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

IWO stock traded down $3.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.53. 810,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,609. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $129.54 and a 52 week high of $226.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.83.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

