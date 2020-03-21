Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.35 Million Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 3,733.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,960 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,025.2% during the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 120,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,752,000 after buying an additional 109,900 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,227,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $567,755,000 after purchasing an additional 346,723 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $7.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.95. The stock had a trading volume of 687,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,380. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $275.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $249.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.94. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.6292 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 20.50%.

CP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $397.00 to $321.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $288.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $264.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.79.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

