Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Holdings in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in bluebird bio by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in bluebird bio by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in bluebird bio by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,755,000 after purchasing an additional 130,765 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,054,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in bluebird bio by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $242.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from to in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.88.

In other bluebird bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $113,612.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alison Cecily Finger sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total transaction of $43,924.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,784 shares of company stock worth $1,149,985. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.60. 1,193,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.98. bluebird bio Inc has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $163.43.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.79) by ($0.25). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,767.49% and a negative return on equity of 51.23%. The business had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.72) earnings per share. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that bluebird bio Inc will post -15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

