Van ECK Associates Corp Invests $1.87 Million in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEC traded down $16.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.09. 4,691,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,858,437. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.16. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $3,478,487.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,972.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $901,788.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,022.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.91.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

