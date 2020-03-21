Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,528,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,038,144,000 after buying an additional 610,178 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,752,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,049,000 after buying an additional 116,061 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,675,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,552,000 after buying an additional 114,611 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,545,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,849,000 after buying an additional 33,812 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,527,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,168,000 after buying an additional 33,204 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ED traded down $7.50 on Friday, hitting $72.59. 4,900,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,022,829. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.07 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10. The company has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.93.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a $0.765 dividend. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ED. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.56.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

