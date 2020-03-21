Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 19,544 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 59.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,544 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EZU. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 321,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,494,000 after purchasing an additional 92,493 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,184,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,093.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 27,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,665,000.

Shares of BATS:EZU traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,220,602 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.82. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

