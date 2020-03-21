Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases Shares of 6,523 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 468.2% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet cut Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.20.

NYSE:NOC traded down $12.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $284.02. 1,768,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $263.29 and a fifty-two week high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 295 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total value of $108,341.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 209 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.28, for a total value of $76,343.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,770.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,987 shares of company stock valued at $7,515,370 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.