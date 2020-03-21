Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Stock Holdings Lessened by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 293,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,040 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.27% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $45,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIS. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $953,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIS traded down $4.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.74. The stock had a trading volume of 820,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,820. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.07. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $160.63.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

