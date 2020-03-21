Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Acquired by Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 494,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,135 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 23.1% of Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust owned approximately 1.16% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $50,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,352,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,070,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,148,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,398,000 after acquiring an additional 194,487 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 719,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,911,000 after acquiring an additional 181,419 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 364,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,890,000 after acquiring an additional 40,218 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $80.13 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.18 and a 1-year high of $109.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.286 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

