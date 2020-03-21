Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 50,913 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Varian Medical Systems worth $26,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 842.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,279,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,339,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 6,106 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $874,867.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,595 shares of company stock valued at $6,533,833 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAR stock opened at $99.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.31 and a 1-year high of $150.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.59.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VAR shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $160.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.13.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

