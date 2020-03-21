Veil Price Up 15.9% This Week (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. In the last seven days, Veil has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for $0.0215 or 0.00000341 BTC on major exchanges including VINEX Network and Graviex. Veil has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $230,852.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Veil

Veil’s total supply is 70,539,523 coins and its circulating supply is 61,698,594 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Veil Coin Trading

Veil can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VINEX Network and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

