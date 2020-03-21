Velas (VLX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.33 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 21st. During the last week, Velas has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Velas has a market cap of $26.33 million and $543,527.00 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000181 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000872 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 368.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,071,753,526 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,670,935 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

Velas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

