Veles (VLS) Market Capitalization Tops $50,880.35

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Veles coin can now be bought for about $0.0434 or 0.00000700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Veles has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Veles has a market capitalization of $50,880.35 and approximately $2.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,192.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.06 or 0.02148789 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $218.26 or 0.03524856 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00621514 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00016063 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00662405 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00081004 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00025631 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00548863 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016114 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles (CRYPTO:VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,283,907 coins and its circulating supply is 1,173,369 coins. Veles’ official website is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Veles Coin Trading

Veles can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

